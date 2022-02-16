Former Clemson tight end and four-star recruit Jaelyn Lay announced that he will be transferring to Alabama State with three years of eligibility remaining.

Lay announced that his recruitment was open on Jan. 10 receiving offers from Alabama A&M, North Carolina A&T, Tennessee State, and Florida A&M before ultimately choosing to play in Montgomery for the Hornets.

Coming out of Riverdale high school in Riverdale, Georgia in 2019 as a four-star prospect, Lay received offers from Miami, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Cincinnati and Ole Miss among other schools accepting an offer from Clemson.

The tight end did not receive much playing time in his three seasons with the Tigers only playing 19 games (including 12 in the 2020 season) catching just two passes for 25 yards.

He will be graduating from Clemson after just 2.5 years receiving his degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Athletic Leadership.

At 6’6, Lay will be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams and a welcome sight for Alabama State who ranked in the bottom half of the SWAC in passing yards per game and was middle of the pack in passing touchdowns.

Lay enters an Alabama State offense littered with young talent with almost the entirety of the 2021 offense (minus Ezra Gray) returning for the 2022 season.

While the SWAC is loaded with great teams and great talent especially in Alabama State’s SWAC East division, if this offense is able to build chemistry together, this could potentially be a dark horse team to watch going forward.