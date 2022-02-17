Travis Hunter, who shocked the college football by committing to Jackson State, has inked the first of what will be many NIL deals.

Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, signed with J5 Caffe, a Black-owned coffee company based in Mississippi.

“Hunter set the sports world ablaze when he chose to play for Coach Prime and JSU,” J5 Caffe said in a news release. “Hunter possesses unique skills and a mindset that will allow him to be a phenomenal two-way threat for JSU. His uniqueness complements the uniqueness of J5 Caffe’ and they will both change the game.”

According to its website a percentage of sale proceeds “go to help minority businesses and creates scholarships for students from low socioeconomic communities who desire to attend a Historically Black College and University in Mississippi.”

“J5 Caffe’ partnership with Hunter was paramount because both express the mission of making a difference in HBCU colleges, but more importantly the black community,” said company founder Jabari O. Edwards.

Hunter joins Shedeur Sanders and other JSU football players to ink NIL endorsement deals in recent months.