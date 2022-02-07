In what was an otherwise lethargic defensive effort on both sides during the NFL’s annual All-Star game, former South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard was anything but apathetic.

Leonard, the Indianapolis Colts All-Pro performer, registered a pick-six on Sunday at the Pro Bowl.

He intercepted a pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray early in the first quarter for the game’s first points.

Leonard finished the game with four tackles (three solo) and the interception. The AFC won 41-35.

Leonard, however, was the only HBCU or South Carolina State Bulldogs representative on the field Sunday. Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave made his first Pro Bowl appearance as well.

The 2021-22 calendar football year continues to be a historic one for SCSU fresh off a MEAC title and HBCU national championship.