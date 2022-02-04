In honor of Black History Month, NBA TV is televising four men’s and women’s basketball teams featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Florida A&M will play host to a pair of games versus Texas Southern on Saturday.

Pregame, halftime, and postgame studio coverage will be led by Stephanie Ready starting at 1:30 p.m. She will be joined by analysts Renee Montgomery and Sam Mitchell.

“We’re excited to host Texas Southern and showcase the best college campus in America,” said vice president and director of athletics Kortne Gosha. “Also, thanks to (SWAC commissioner) Dr. (Charles) McClelland as he continues to put perennial brands in position for national exposure.”

Women’s action tips at 2 p.m.; the men will follow at 4:30 p.m. FAMU Athletics is also giving away a pair of Nike LeBron shoes to one lucky fan who arrives before 2 p.m. and attends both games.

The winner must attend both games for a chance to win.

Courtesy: Florida A&M Athletics