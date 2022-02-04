With the recent discussion about Black NFL coaches being systematically shutout of head coach opportunities , one current college coach and former pro football great is under the impression that Deion Sanders could have a future in the league.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about overtures that Sanders should be considered for the Dallas Cowboys job if owner Jerry Jones decided to part ways with Mike McCarthy, George, a 10,000-yard rusher during his NFL career and Tennessee State head coach, said at the time the idea isn’t “far-fetched.”

“I don’t think that’s far-fetched,” George said. “Prime has done an amazing job so far at Jackson State. In fact, he’s been coaching for quite some time, not just in college but high school, little league, so he’s been doing it for some years now and he’s a culture-changer.

“He knows what he wants. He’s been very successful in all levels. He’s a winner. So I think it’s a good fit.”



George, however, is not the only person to believe that Sanders would be a viable option for the Cowboys or any other NFL team.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal recently longed for Sanders to coach the Cowboys days after the team was eliminated in the postseason by the San Francisco 49ers last month.

“I’m putting this out right now,” O’Neal said on an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated, Deion Sanders for the next coach to Cowboys. You want the Dallas back rocking. Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out, Tweet it, TikTok it, Instagram it, OnlyFans it. Put it out.”

During the 2021 season, Sanders, who was named FCS Coach of the Year after leading JSU to a SWAC East Division title and SWAC championship, been tied to FBS openings. Stakeholders associated with Florida State and USC — namely Reggie Bush and Booger McFarland — suggested Sanders would be a fit for those programs despite neither side expressing interest.

In November, Sanders was a candidate for the vacant position at TCU. He was also reportedly a candidate for the Colorado State job.

But Sanders has maintained that he remains committed to Jackson State for the foreseeable future.