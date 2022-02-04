DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman’s second season as a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference [SWAC] will feature a challenging 2022 schedule that includes ACC foe Miami and the participants from the 2021 Celebration Bowl and the 2021 SWAC Champions.

The Wildcats open the season in Miami, and new coach Mario Cristobal, on Sept. 3. B-CU faces the Hurricanes for the sixth time in program history and the first time since 2019.

Bethune-Cookman faces former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival and 2021 Celebration Bowl Champions South Carolina State for their home-opener on Sept. 10. Storied program Grambling State returns to Daytona Beach for the first time since 2014, with new head coach Hue Jackson on Sept. 24 to open up SWAC play.

B-CU then begins a stretch of four road games in five weeks. First, the Wildcats kicks off their road swing in Huntsville, Alabama, to face the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M on Oct. 1. Then, Bethune-Cookman concludes nonconference play against Eddie George and Tennessee State in Nashville on Oct. 8.

On Oct. 15, Deion Sanders and last season SWAC champions Jackson State visit Daytona Beach for the first time since 1974; then, the Wildcats will travel on Oct. 22 and 29 to Mississippi Valley State and Prairie View A&M, respectively.

Bethune-Cookman will celebrate their senior class on Nov. 5 in their home finale against Alabama State.

The Wildcats will conclude their road portion of the schedule on Nov. 12 in Lorman, Ms. versus Alcorn State.

The regular season concludes in Orlando in the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic against archrival Florida A&M in Camping World Stadium on Nov. 19.

Wildcats head coach Terry Sims gave his thoughts on the 2022 schedule.

“I love the flow of our schedule this season,” Sims said. “It is filled with a lot of great football teams full of great football players and great coaches. I am excited about another opportunity to coach my guys and watch them play.”

The Miami Hurricanes will be a tall task for the Wildcats, but Sims relishes the experience for his team.

“I use games like that as a measuring stick game to see where we are,” Sims said. “When you play a team like Miami at the start of the season, it increases the speed that you play at and the clocks in our players’ heads. I love to play games like this. I think it gives us a kick-start going into the season.”

Sims has a message for the Wildcat faithful ahead of the 2022 season:

“We are going to put an exciting product on the field this season. We will be competitive and win games for our fans. We need their full support in every game.”

2022 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location September 3, 2022 (Saturday) University of Miami Coral Gables, FL September 10, 2022 (Saturday) South Carolina State University Daytona Beach, FL September 24, 2022 (Saturday) Grambling State University Daytona Beach, FL October 1, 2022 (Saturday) Alabama A&M University Huntsville, AL October 8, 2022 (Saturday) Tennessee State University Nashville, TN October 15, 2022 (Saturday) Jackson State University Daytona Beach, FL October 22, 2022 (Saturday) Mississippi Valley State Itta Bena, MS October 29, 2022 (Saturday) Prairie View A&M University Prairie View, TX November 5, 2022 (Saturday) Alabama State University Daytona Beach, FL November 12, 2022 (Saturday) Alcorn State University Alcorn State, MS November 19, 2022 (Saturday) Florida A&M University Orlando, Fla.



Courtesy: Bethune-Cookman Athletics