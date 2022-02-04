Morgan State associate head coach William Carr and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders have been selected to participate on Pro Bowl coaching staffs for this weekend’s annual showcase game.

Carr will join the AFC coaching staff while Sanders will work with the NFC as the HBCU Legends Coaches. Matt Lefleur and the Green Bay Packers are coaching the NFC and Mike Vrable and the Tennessee Titans are coaching the AFC.

Carr coaches the defensive linemen at Morgan State in addition to his role as associate head coach. He was a standout nose tackle for Michigan during the 1990s where one of his teammates was Tyrone Wheatley.

The seventh-round draft pick from 1999 spent time as a coach at Arizona Western College before joining his alma mater as well as a brief stint with MSU in 2017 before being brought back by Wheatley.

Sanders, who was named FCS Coach of the Year after leading JSU to a SWAC East Division title and SWAC championship, played in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens.