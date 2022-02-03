Richmond, Va. — Virginia Union University’s men’s basketball team set a modern-day record by holding Johnson C. Smith to just 28 points as the Panthers downed the Golden Bulls 85-28 Wednesday at Barco-Stevens Hall.

In records dating back to 1955, no team had scored less than 29 points against the Panthers, with VUU beating Livingstone College 75-29 in 1993.

Virginia Union’s 59-point margin of victory was also a modern-day record against a CIAA team. The last time a Panthers team had such a victory came against Virginia University of Lynchburg when VUU downed the Dragons 116-57 on Nov. 25, 2014.

Also read: CIAA men’s basketball midseason report card

VUU’s Tahj Harding led the Panthers offense with 15 points while teammate Tyriek Railey added 13 points.

Raemaad Wright scored 10 points and led VUU on the boards with eight rebounds.

“This was a good team win tonight,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler. “We got an opportunity to play everyone and it was a total team effort tonight. Now we must move on and start preparing for our next home game against Virginia State.”

The win raised VUU’s record to 15-6 overall and 8-3 in the CIAA. Johnson C. Smith fell to 4-14 overall and 1-9 in CIAA play.

Courtesy: VUU Athletics