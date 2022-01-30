For the third time this offseason, the Grambling State Tigers have flipped a recruit that previously committed to the Southern Jaguars program.

The 2021 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year, Ja’Sion Greathouse, has decommitted from the Jaguars in favor of the Tigers.

The two previous Southern decommitments were Arkansas transfer Devin Bush, and the most recent being former four-star SEC recruit Donte Starks, who made his announcement this past Wednesday.

At The End Of The Day It’s Strictly Business, And If YkYk. I Have To Make The BEST Decision For My Daughter & I. And With That Being Said, I’ll Be Committing To @huejack10 and Grambling State University Football. ALL LOVE Jag Nation.. #WhyNotGram…February 2nd ✍️ pic.twitter.com/qX9iNiXemF — Ja’Sion Gr8house🦍 (@JaSionGr8House) January 30, 2022

The former JUCO defensive end played the 2021 season with Itasca Community College recording 55 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 13.0 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

Greathouse helped lead the team to a 9-1 record and a berth in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) title game while also being named NJCAA Division III Defensive Player of the Year and was selected as an All-American.

Grambling State continues their magical offseason leading into their first season with former NFL head coach Hue Jackson.