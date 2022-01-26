Another day, another transfer Hue Jackson and Grambling State has flipped from Southern.

Four-star recruit Donte Starks announced on Wednesday he will be a Tiger instead of a Jaguar.

After praying to The Most High, and having long conversations with my big brother and mother, I’ve made the decision to decommit from Southern University. I’ll be committing to Grambling State University and Coach Hue along with his staff!#GramFam🐅🖤💛 #ThisIsTheG pic.twitter.com/Ji131lrKoX — Dstarks🚀 (@donte_starks8) January 27, 2022

He is the second recruit Grambling has snatched from Southern in recent weeks.

Just five days ago, former Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush committed to Grambling 72 hours after making overtures to Southern.

A Louisiana native, the John Ehret High School linebacker received offers from Clemson, Michigan, Auburn, Oklahoma and Georgia among others.

Ultimately, he committed to LSU playing three games during the Tigers’ 2020 national championship run.

Following that season, academic problems put his eligibility in jeopardy, ultimately leading LSU to dismiss him from the program.

Starks went on to play two seasons at Coahoma Community College where he recorded 58 total tackles, five tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Grambling have been on a roll in recruiting with a number of FBS transfers and top incoming freshman committing to join the program under Jackson.

There are high expectations of the Tigers to be a top contender in the SWAC this upcoming season.