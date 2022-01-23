BALTIMORE, Md.– Howard University men’s basketball team outlasted the Morgan State Bears in a high-scoring affair, 91-82, inside the Hill Field House.

With the win, HU (7-8, 1-1 MEAC) snapped its three-game slide while earning its first conference win of the season.

Three Bison scored 20 points in the victory, led by graduate Randall Brumant with a season-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Elijah Hawkins ended the afternoon with 20 points, six steals and four assists while redshirt sophomore Steve Settle, III added 21 points and eight rebounds in the win.

For MSU (6-9, 1-2 MEAC), De’Torrion Ware led all scorers with 23 points in the loss.

Norfolk State 84, Coppin State 77

NORFOLK, Va. – Jalen Hawkins had a team-high 20 points to lead Norfolk State to an 84-77 win over Coppin State on Saturday. The Spartans improved to 13-4 overall and 4-0 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

Dana Tate and Joe Bryant, Jr. also scored in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Hawkins, Tate and Byrant each grabbed nine rebounds.

For Coppin State (3-15, 2-1MEAC), Nendah Tarke finished with 24 points and six boards, while Tyree Corbett recoded a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds.

North Carolina Central 73, Delaware State 49

DOVER, Del. – The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program showed no signs of rust following a 31-day lapse between games and shot over 50 percent from the floor on the way to a 73-49 victory over Delaware State to start Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Memorial Hall.

NCCU (7-9, 1-0 MEAC) led for all but the first 37 seconds of the contest, and shot 51.2 percent as a team (21-41). The Eagles set the tone by opening up a double-digit lead over DSU (2-13, 0-2 MEAC) in the first 10 minutes at 18-7, and took advantage at the free throw line over the course of the game.

South Carolina State 69, Maryland Eastern Shore 60

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Jemal Davis scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead South Carolina State to a 69-60 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) road win over Maryland-Eastern Shore Saturday at W.P. Hytche Arena.

T.J. Madlock finished with 13 points, while Omer Croskey added 12 points and nine rebounds in the win. Deaquan Williams controlled the boards on the day with 12 rebounds.

