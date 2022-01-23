DAYTONA BEACH, FLA – Jackson State clicked on all cylinders Saturday afternoon as the Lady Tigers defeated BCU 82-49 inside of Moore Gymnasium for their sixth consecutive victory.

It was a team effort.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday recorded another double-double performance with 22 points and 10 rebounds while also adding two blocks. Williams-Holliday now has nine double-doubles on the season.

Dayzsha Rogan scored in double figures with 10 points, with five steals, and four dimes. Daja Woodard added 10 points and was a force on the glass with nine rebounds.

JSU led 26-12 at the end of the first quarter and 48-22 at halftime. The Lady Tigers pushed the advantage out to 63-34 at the end of the third quarter and then emptied the bench and coasted to the 33-point victory.

NOTABLES

– Jackson State was 33-69 (48 percent) shooting from the field and (13-15) from the charity stripe

– Bethune-Cookman shot 36 percent (21-59) from the field and 71 percent (5-7) from the free-throw line

– JSU registered 52 rebounds, including 33 on the defensive glass and 19 on the offensive glass

– BCU pulled down 19 rebounds, with 15 coming on the defensive end and four on the offensive end

– The Tigers finished with 58 points in the paint, 27 bench points, 17 fast-break points, and 26 second-chance points

– The Wildcats registered 9 bench points, 28 points in the paint, four fast-break points, and three second-chance points.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics