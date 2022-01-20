Charlotte, N.C. – Johnson C. Smith University announced Wednesday the appointment of Maurice Flowers as head coach of the Golden Bulls football team. Flowers, a 1996 graduate of JCSU, was selected after a national search. He most recently served as head football coach at Fort Valley State University.

“We conducted a national search for a head coach who would take Golden Bulls football to the next level in every aspect,” said JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister. “Coach Flowers stood out as the right person for the job at this point in the University’s history. I’m happy to welcome him back to his alma mater and look forward to his leadership as he builds a winning tradition that makes all Smithites proud.”

Flowers is charged with building a winning tradition on the gridiron and working with the campus community to foster academic achievement and leadership development for football student-athletes.

“I’m pleased and excited to welcome Maurice Flowers as the new Golden Bulls head football coach,” said Stephen Joyner Sr., director of Athletics. “Coach Flowers impressed the search committee with his leadership skills, knowledge of football and how to build a strong football program as well as his commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes, who achieve academically and serve as campus leaders.”

Joyner said Flowers can draw from his connection to JCSU and the Charlotte community as he hits the ground running to build on JCSU’s historic place in college football history.

“Coach Flowers’s passion for collegiate athletics and understanding of the role of sports in connecting colleges to their communities bring a fresh perspective to football at JCSU,” Joyner said. “As a former Golden Bulls football and basketball athlete, Coach Flowers has a love for his alma mater and is dedicated to building on a tradition that began in 1892 when JCSU won the first-ever Black college football game. I’m happy to welcome him home and give him my full support as we begin this new era.”

Flowers, who earned a bachelor’s degree in communications, said he’s thrilled to be back at his alma mater, where he started his college coaching career and is excited about the work ahead.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to return home to my alma mater as the head football coach at Johnson C. Smith University,” Flowers said. “My family and I are thrilled to be back, and excited to see my coaching career come full circle with this opportunity. I want to thank President Clarence Armbrister, Athletic Director Steve Joyner, and the rest of the search committee for their confidence in me to build a Golden Bulls football program that reflects the excellence that is Johnson C. Smith University.”

At Fort Valley State University, Flowers led the team to a 5-5 finish (3-3 SIAC) in the 2021 season. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 fall season was canceled. Flowers completed a non-conference schedule in spring 2021 finishing 2-0. He opened the 2021 fall season with a resounding 30-0 win over Tuskegee University in the ESPN-televised inaugural Boeing Red Tails Classic. Flowers had seven All-SIAC selections, as well as three players selected to play in the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Prior to FVSU, Flowers served as the Fayetteville State University offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2019. Both years his offense was one of the top offenses in the CIAA. He helped lead the team to the CIAA South Division titles and the CIAA championship game, averaging 34 points per game. Six offensive players earned All-CIAA recognition in 2019.

Flowers began his collegiate coaching career in 2010 at JCSU as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. JCSU finished the 2011 season with a victory over SIAC Champion Miles College in the Pioneer Bowl.

Flowers was a high school head coach in Charlotte, first at Olympic High School then West Charlotte High School, before moving on to Chester High School in South Carolina. He’s coached more than 50 players who earned college scholarships, including quarterback Tony McNeal (Clemson).

Flowers attended East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, where he was All-Conference in both football and basketball before bringing his talents to JCSU as a student-athlete. He was named College Football Preview Magazine All-American Quarterback three years in a row while serving as team captain for the Golden Bulls. He was also a forward on the 1988-89 JCSU basketball team. He and his wife, Tonya, are the proud parents of three daughters.

Courtesy: JCSU Athletics