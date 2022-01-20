BALTIMORE, Md. – Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley will coach at the 73rd annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday, Feb. 5, in Mobile, Alabama.

The Senior Bowl will feature a new minority coaching fellowship program allowing HBCU coaches to join the New York Jets and Detroit Lions’ coaching staffs for the game.

The HBCU coaches selected include Wheatley, Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow, South Carolina State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jonathan Saxon, and Jackson State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach T.C. Taylor.

These accomplished HBCU coaches will take part in on-field coaching, position meetings, and nightly staff evaluations. The primary goal of this new initiative is to connect HBCU coaches with NFL decision-makers in hope that it leads to future career opportunities, while also giving the rest of the league’s teams four individuals to contact for information about Senior Bowl participants.

The Jets and Lions’ staffs were already tabbed to coach the event ahead of the NFL Draft. The Jets and Lions’ staffs will have two HBCU coaches each assigned to work with them for the week.

“This is an excellent opportunity for HBCU coaches to come alongside their NFL colleagues to learn, to share and create relationships, both professionally and personally,” Troy Vincent, executive vice president of NFL Football Operations, said in a statement. “The choice of inclusion is part of the ongoing efforts to promote trust, develop skills and provide a foundation for future mobility.”

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The game will be aired live on the NFL Network at 1:30 CT (local time). The Lions own the No. 2 pick, while the Jets own the Nos. 4 and 10 selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

The NFL Draft begins on April 28.

Courtesy: Morgan State Athletics