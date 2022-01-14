Hampton could be on the move again.

As first reported by College Hoops Today, Hampton is expected to join the Colonial Athletic Conference as early as July 1.

The report indicated that the league was also targeting Monmouth and Stony Brook.

There is no timetable on an official announcement, College Hoops Today said.

Hampton and Howard, according to those with knowledge of the discussion, were rumored in October to be eyed by the CAA as part of a two-division league upon being added.

Hampton officials, however, have not confirmed possible mutual interest in the CAA or responded to the report.

Hampton is currently a member of the Big South.