The Colonial Athletic Association has been exploring the possibility of expanding its conference, and a pair of HBCUs could be targeted.

In preliminary expansion conversations, the CAA reportedly has identified Hampton and Howard as potential members, according to reports.

There have been rumors that the league is determining whether to add Monmouth, Fairfield, and others to the 10-team conference to reduce travel costs.

If the conference ultimately decides to expand, it wouldn’t be the first time.

After the CAA lost Georgia State, VCU and Old Dominion, and George Mason, it added Elon, the College of Charleston, Albany, and Stony Brook.

Hampton and Howard, according to those with knowledge of the discussion, would be involved as part of a two-division league upon being added.

Hampton currently is in the Big South. Howard resides in the MEAC.

Neither school, however, has given any validity to the speculation.