CHARLOTTE – The Johnson C. Smith University women’s basketball team earned its sixth win on the season with a 70-64 victory over CIAA Southern Divisional foe, Saturday afternoon inside Brayboy Gymnasium.

The victory improves JCSU to 6-2 overall and earned its first win in CIAA play on the young season. Fayetteville State dropped to 5-7 and 2-2 on the year.

Mahley Holit led the Golden Bulls with 19 points and seven rebounds while Tori Reid netted 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Aubriana Bonner and Shaniya Jones rounded out the Golden Bulls double-figure scoring with 10 points and two rebounds.

The contest featured the Golden Bulls largest lead of nine as JCSU held a 51-42 edge on the boards and 30 points in the paint.

JCSU connected on 35 percent (24-68) from the field with a 21.7percent (5-23) night from behind the arc. The Golden Bull also hit on 70 percent (17-24) of their free throws.

JCSU will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 19 as they travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to face the Falcons of Saint Augustine’s University. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy: JCSU Athletics