Despite not being favored in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, South Carolina State — the MEAC champion — toppled 11-1 Jackson State to finish on top of the final 2021 Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record 1 South Carolina State 5 7-5 2 Jackson State 1 11-2 3 Florida A&M 2 9-3 4 Bowie State 3 12-2 5 Alabama A&M 4 7-3 6 Savannah State 6 8-2 7 Fayetteville State 7 8-1 8 Albany State 8 10-2 9 Miles 9 6-5 10 Kentucky State 10 7-4 11 North Carolina Central 11 6-5 12 Alcorn State 12 6-4 13 Delaware State 13 6-5 14 Prairie View 14 7-5 15 Norfolk State 15 6-5 16 Virginia Union 16 5-4 17 Chowan 17 6-3 18 Lane 8 6-4 19 Shaw 19 6-4 20 Tennessee State 20 5-6 21 North Carolina A&T 21 5-6 22 Langston 22 7-3 23 Southern 23 4-6 24 Bluefield State 24 4-3 25 Hampton 25 5-6