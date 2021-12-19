Despite not being favored in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, South Carolina State — the MEAC champion — toppled 11-1 Jackson State to finish on top of the final 2021 Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|South Carolina State
|5
|7-5
|2
|Jackson State
|1
|11-2
|3
|Florida A&M
|2
|9-3
|4
|Bowie State
|3
|12-2
|5
|Alabama A&M
|4
|7-3
|6
|Savannah State
|6
|8-2
|7
|Fayetteville State
|7
|8-1
|8
|Albany State
|8
|10-2
|9
|Miles
|9
|6-5
|10
|Kentucky State
|10
|7-4
|11
|North Carolina Central
|11
|6-5
|12
|Alcorn State
|12
|6-4
|13
|Delaware State
|13
|6-5
|14
|Prairie View
|14
|7-5
|15
|Norfolk State
|15
|6-5
|16
|Virginia Union
|16
|5-4
|17
|Chowan
|17
|6-3
|18
|Lane
|8
|6-4
|19
|Shaw
|19
|6-4
|20
|Tennessee State
|20
|5-6
|21
|North Carolina A&T
|21
|5-6
|22
|Langston
|22
|7-3
|23
|Southern
|23
|4-6
|24
|Bluefield State
|24
|4-3
|25
|Hampton
|25
|5-6