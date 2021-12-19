Photo: Celebration Bowl/Facebook

Despite not being favored in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, South Carolina State — the MEAC champion — toppled 11-1 Jackson State to finish on top of the final 2021 Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record
1 South Carolina State 5 7-5
2 Jackson State 1 11-2
3 Florida A&M 2 9-3
4 Bowie State 3 12-2
5 Alabama A&M 4 7-3
6 Savannah State 6 8-2
7 Fayetteville State 7 8-1
8 Albany State 8 10-2
9 Miles 9 6-5
10 Kentucky State 10 7-4
11 North Carolina Central 11 6-5
12 Alcorn State 12 6-4
13 Delaware State 13 6-5
14 Prairie View 14 7-5
15 Norfolk State 15 6-5
16 Virginia Union 16 5-4
17 Chowan 17 6-3
18 Lane 8 6-4
19 Shaw 19 6-4
20 Tennessee State 20 5-6
21 North Carolina A&T 21 5-6
22 Langston 22 7-3
23 Southern 23 4-6
24 Bluefield State 24 4-3
25 Hampton 25 5-6


