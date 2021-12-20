Vincent Dancy and Mississippi Valley State were among the most active HBCU programs in the country during the early signing period — receiving 16 commitments last week.

The Delta Devils, however, landed a cornerstone acquisition in coveted junior college quarterback Jamari Jones, who ranks No.1 at his position in the nation.

“Don’t Ask me Why Valley, Just Watch This … Like Deion said, Let’s Level The Playing, Field,” Jones wrote on Facebook Sunday night.

Jones, rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, threw for 2,728 yards and 33 touchdowns for East Mississippi Community College in 2021. He had interest from Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Ole Miss and Baylor among others.

The commitment addresses a need at a position the Delta Devils had struggled to find consistency in recent years. MVSU finished 11th in the SWAC in passing, tallying 1,847 yards, 11 TDs and 167 yards per game between Jalani Eason, Conor Regan and Quincy Ivory.