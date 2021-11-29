COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ay’Anna Bey scored all of her team-high 19 points in the second half as Benedict defeated Spring Hill College 68-53 on Monday night in the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena.

Jasmine Gholson broke a 25-25 tie with a 3-pointer with 1:38 left in the first half to give Benedict a 28-25 lead at the break. Spring Hill hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut the lead to 44-39 at the end of the third quarter.

Bey scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers pulled away. A six-point run early in the fourth quarter gave Benedict a 54-43 lead. After a basket by the Lady Badgers, Benedict scored the next seven points to push the lead to 61-45.

Ayanna Armstead added 12 points and Keondra Archie added 10 points, with eight coming in the second half.

Benedict improves to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the SIAC. Spring Hill falls to 1-6 overall and 0-1 in the SIAC.

Courtesy: Benedict Athletics