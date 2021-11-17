The first episode of the first-ever HBO Hard Knocks: In Season will prominently feature an HBCU football great.

Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl linebacker and former South Carolina State standout Darius Leonard will be part of the Wednesday night’s show that debuts at 9 p.m. Central.

The promotional trailer jumped between clips of Leonard displaying leadership and playmaking prowess on the field and loving father off it.

“Whenever I come home, it’s, you know, Dad,” he says during the premiere episode. “The only thing about being a girl dad, you don’t really know how to do hair. So you’ve just got to make it up as you go. The only thing I know is the ponytail. [To his daughter:] You like how Daddy did your hair? Huh?”

In the offseason, Leonard signed a historic five-year, $99.25 million extension with the Indianapolis Colts.