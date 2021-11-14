UConn 89, Coppin State 54

HARTFORD, CONN. – After a strong first half, the Coppin State University men’s basketball team fell 89-54 to No. 24/23 UConn Saturday afternoon inside Gampel Pavilion.

Coppin State (0-4) broke out to a 10-6 lead over UConn in the opening minutes, but a 14-0 run by the Huskies gave them the lead.

Alex Rojas and Tyree Corbett lead the Eagles with nine points each. Nendah Tarke also contributed eight points, four rebounds, and a team high of two steals. Jesse Zarzuela led all Coppin players with three assists and added six points.

Howard 76, Bradley 64

PEORIA, Ill. – The Howard University men’s basketball team led from start-to-finish to down Bradley (BU), 76-64, and remain unbeaten on the season (3-0).

With the victory, HU secured its first 3-0 start since the 2018-19 campaign.

On the afternoon, Howard shot a scorching 54-percent (13-of-24) from behind the arc, led by senior guard Kyle Foster. The Virginia native scored a team-leading 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from downtown in a reserve role.

Maryland Eastern Shore 91, Bryn Athyn 42

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men’s basketball team captured its first win of the season on Saturday (November 13) in a 91-42 win over the Bryn Athyn College Lions. Saturday’s victory was the program’s first win on homecoming since the 2013-14 season.

Zion Styles finished with a game-high 21 points on 8-10 shooting in 21 minutes of action. That was the first time a member of the Hawks has scored at least 20 points since Ryan Andino did so in February 2019.

Mayowa Akinsanya and senior Nathaniel Pollard, Jr. each had eight rebounds to share the team and game lead for the category. The two also combined to shoot 10-12 from the field.

Norfolk State 66, Tennessee State 59

ATLANTA, Ga. – Joe Bryant scored a game-high 28 points and was 16-of-16 from the free-throw line to help Norfolk State to a 66-59 win over Tennessee State in the Gateway HBCU Invitational.

Caheim Brown and Kris Bankston also scored in double figures for the Spartans, recording 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Memphis 90, North Carolina Central 51

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball team ran into a tough #12/16 Memphis squad and were defeated 90-51 on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the FedEx Forum.

Memphis (2-0) got off to a strong start as it shot 44.0% in the first half on the way to a 38-23 lead at the midway point. However, NCCU (0-2) closed the period on a 14-7 run with seven points each from Eric Boone (Lexington, Ky.) and Marque Maultsby (Raleigh, N.C.).

Boone scored a season-high 13 points to lead the Eagles and pulled down five boards. Maultsby also recorded five caroms with seven points, and Justin Wright (Greenville, N.C.) chipped in nine points in his season debut.

Lipscomb 93, South Carolina State 81

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Cameron Jones scored a team-high 23 points, but it was not enough for the South Carolina State men’s basketball team to get past Lipscomb. The Bulldogs fell 93-81 to the Bison.

Rakiem Gary and Edward Oliver-Hampton each recorded 12 points for SC State (0-3).

