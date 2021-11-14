Bowie State and Albany State on Sunday found out when and where they will play when the Division II playoffs get underway next week.

Bowie State, which won its third-straight CIAA championship, learned it will host a Super Region Two playoff game against Lenoir-Rhyne next Saturday.

“It’s an honor to be able to host a NCAA playoff game against a very good opponent in Lenoir-Rhyne,” said Bowie State head coach Damon Wilson . “Our players and staff have done an amazing job all year to put us in position to play in front of our home crowd in a NCAA playoff game.”

Also read: Albany State blanks Miles to take SIAC championship

The last time Bowie State hosted an NCAA playoff game was in 2019 against Carson-Newman.

Valdosta State (9-1) was selected as the top-seed and will have a first-round bye while No. 4 Albany State (10-1), winners of the SIAC, will host West Georgia (8-2) and No. 3 West Florida (9-1) will host Newberry (9-2) also on Saturday, Nov. 20.

All games will be played on the host campus and will kick off at 1 p.m. or at a time selected by the host.