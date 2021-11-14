Bowie State and Albany State on Sunday found out when and where they will play when the Division II playoffs get underway next week.
Bowie State, which won its third-straight CIAA championship, learned it will host a Super Region Two playoff game against Lenoir-Rhyne next Saturday.
“It’s an honor to be able to host a NCAA playoff game against a very good opponent in Lenoir-Rhyne,” said Bowie State head coach Damon Wilson. “Our players and staff have done an amazing job all year to put us in position to play in front of our home crowd in a NCAA playoff game.”
Also read: Albany State blanks Miles to take SIAC championship
The last time Bowie State hosted an NCAA playoff game was in 2019 against Carson-Newman.
Valdosta State (9-1) was selected as the top-seed and will have a first-round bye while No. 4 Albany State (10-1), winners of the SIAC, will host West Georgia (8-2) and No. 3 West Florida (9-1) will host Newberry (9-2) also on Saturday, Nov. 20.
All games will be played on the host campus and will kick off at 1 p.m. or at a time selected by the host.