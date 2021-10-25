NORFOLK, Va., – North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

North Carolina Central linebacker Noah Rainbow-Douglas was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Norfolk State defensive back Christian Ruffin was named Rookie of the Week, Norfolk State’s Jalen Powell was named Offensive Lineman of the Week, and sharing Specialist of the Week honors were Norfolk State’s Stuart Anderson and Howard’s Ian Wheeler.

Richard (QB, 6-3, 200, So., Belle Glade, Fla.) threw four touchdown passes in the Eagles’ 27-14 win over Morgan State on Saturday, while completing 16 of his 20 passes for 242 yards (including a 9-for-10 effort in the second half, hitting on three scores). He also ran seven times for 49 yards.

Rainbow-Douglas (LB, 6-0, 215, r-Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.) notched 10 tackles, all solo, including two for a loss and a sack against Morgan State. He also recorded a pass breakup.

Ruffin (DB, 5-11, 175, Fr., Raleigh, N.C.) returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter against Howard to extend the Spartans’ lead to 28-3, while also recording a pair of tackles on defense and special teams.

Powell (OL, 6-3, 280, r-Sr., Temple Hills, Md.) graded out at 97 percent against Howard, recording five pancake blocks without committing a penalty or giving up a sack as the Spartans racked up 536 yards of total offense.

Anderson (DB, 6-3, 210, r-Jr., Mathews, Va.) blocked a third-quarter Howard punt that was recovered and returned for a touchdown, while also racking up eight tackles between his time on defense and special teams.

Wheeler (RB, 5-10, 185, Jr., Houston, Texas) had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against Norfolk State, on top of his rushing effort: 89 yards on nine carries and a score.

Other Top Performers

Jablonski Green (South Carolina State) had seven tackles and three tackles for loss against South Carolina State.

Charles Peeler (Delaware State) returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown against South Carolina State.

Sy’Veon Wilkerson (Delaware State) rushed for 96 yards on 25 carries against South Carolina State.

Kenny Gallop (Howard) had a game-high 14 tackles (eight solo) against Norfolk State.

Juwan Carter (Norfolk State) completed 26 of 29 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns against Howard.

Da’Shaan Dixon (Norfolk State) racked up four solo tackles and two sacks against Howard.

Andrew Smith (North Carolina Central) had three catches for 77 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown reception against Morgan State.

Bruce Trigg (North Carolina Central) had four pancake blocks and graded out at 89 percent against Morgan State.

Shaquan Davis (South Carolina State) caught four passes for 114 yards against Delaware State.

Octaveon Minter (South Carolina State) racked up six tackles, including two sacks, against Delaware State.

Dyson Roberts (South Carolina State) averaged 41.8 yards per punt against Delaware State, including a season-best 69 yards.

Courtesy: MEAC