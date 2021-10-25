BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Jackson State’s Malachi Wideman and Shedeur Sanders along with Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land and Jah’Marae Sheread its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

Offensive – Wideman had a spectacular performance during the Tigers’42-12 win over Bethune-Cookman. He finished with a career-high 169 yards on nine receptions to go along with four receiving touchdowns.

Defensive – Land had another dominating performance in the backfield during Florida A&M’s win at Mississippi Valley State. He recorded six tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Land currently leads the nation in sacks and tackles for loss.

Specialist – Sheread had one of the best games by any player in the nation recording 229 all-purpose yards (19th most in single-game in FCS) and four touchdowns (tied for second-most in single-game in FCS) during the Rattlers’ 31-28 win at Mississippi Valley State. Sheread had 88 yards on eight receptions for three touchdowns and also contributed five punt returns for 154 yards including a 59-yard touchdown return.

Newcomer – Sanders passed for 309 yards to go along with four touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown to lead Jackson State past Bethune-Cookman this past weekend by a score of 42-12. He was an efficient 18-for-25 during the game and currently leads the SWAC with a 69.9 completion percentage.

Courtesy: SWAC