All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Oct. 25.
Order of appearance:
0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
7:17 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State
15:58 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
26:20 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
33:56 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
46:30 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State
54:43 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:04:39 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:16:09 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:23:28 – Jason Rollins – Southern University
1:31:20 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:42:24 – Gary Harrell – Jackson State
SWAC scores from Week 8
Saturday, October 23
Arkansas 45, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3
Jackson State 42, Bethune-Cookman 12
Florida A&M 31, Mississippi Valley State 28
Prairie View A&M 48, Southern 21
Alcorn State 44, Texas Southern 27