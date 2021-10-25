All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Oct. 25.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

7:17 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State

15:58 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

26:20 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

33:56 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

46:30 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State

54:43 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:04:39 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:16:09 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:23:28 – Jason Rollins – Southern University

1:31:20 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:42:24 – Gary Harrell – Jackson State

Also read: SWAC announces Week 8 football Players of the Week honors

SWAC scores from Week 8

Saturday, October 23

Arkansas 45, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3

Jackson State 42, Bethune-Cookman 12

Florida A&M 31, Mississippi Valley State 28

Prairie View A&M 48, Southern 21

Alcorn State 44, Texas Southern 27