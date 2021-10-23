JACKSON, Miss – Jackson State cruised to a 42-12 victory over Bethune-Cookman Saturday afternoon at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium to secure their fourth straight victory.

After a slow start from the Tigers, freshman Cam’ron Silmon-Criag snagged his first interception of the season in the first quarter to get things going for Jackson State.

Bethune-Cookman was able to answer late in the first quarter by getting on the scoreboard first with a touchdown to take the lead 6-0, the extra point attempt was no good. The Wildcats extended their lead to 9-0 after a field goal early in the second quarter.

Freshman sensation Shedeur Sanders and the Tiger offense found their groove in the second quarter and never looked back. The first touchdown of the afternoon came in the second quarter when Sanders found freshman Malachi Wideman for a 23-yard touchdown. The dynamic duo connected four times in the endzone today.

The next offensive possession, Sanders found the endzone on a 17-yard touchdown run.

The Jackson State defense remained solid forcing another turnover in the fourth quarter. Senior Al Young records his first interception of the season and returns it 37 yards to put the Tigers in scoring position.

Sanders finished with 309 passing yards with a 72 completion percentage, 26 rush yards, and a total of 5 touchdowns.

Wideman finished with nine receptions totaling 169 yards and four touchdowns.

Keith Corbin III added 124 yards grabbing seven receptions.

Senior Keonte Hampton led the Tiger defense with a game-high eight tackles including, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Senior James Houston added five tackles, including two tackles for loss and John Huggins also finished with five tackles and one tackle for loss.