Once again the top of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Poll remained unchanged, with the top six teams continuing to win. However, several programs that had been rising in recent weeks fell after Saturday setbacks.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Jackson State
|1
|6-1
|2
|Prairie View
|2
|6-1
|3
|Alcorn State
|3
|5-2
|4
|Florida A&M
|4
|5-2
|5
|Langston
|5
|7-0
|6
|Bowie State
|6
|7-1
|7
|Norfolk State
|8
|5-2
|8
|Fayetteville State
|9
|6-1
|9
|Albany State
|10
|7-1
|10
|Tennessee State
|13
|4-3
|11
|Alabama A&M
|17
|3-4
|12
|Alabama State
|18
|3-3
|13
|Fort Valley State
|22
|5-3
|14
|Shaw
|23
|5-3
|15
|Miles
|24
|4-4
|16
|Lane
|25
|5-3
|17
|Savannah State
|7
|6-2
|18
|North Carolina A&T
|11
|3-4
|19
|Southern
|14
|3-4
|20
|Kentucky State
|15
|4-4
|21
|Virginia Union
|16
|4-4
|22
|Bluefield State
|20
|4-2
|23
|Chowan
|19
|5-3
|24
|Grambling State
|NR
|3-4
|25
|Winston Salem State
|NR
|3-4