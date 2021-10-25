Once again the top of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Poll remained unchanged, with the top six teams continuing to win. However, several programs that had been rising in recent weeks fell after Saturday setbacks.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record 1 Jackson State 1 6-1 2 Prairie View 2 6-1 3 Alcorn State 3 5-2 4 Florida A&M 4 5-2 5 Langston 5 7-0 6 Bowie State 6 7-1 7 Norfolk State 8 5-2 8 Fayetteville State 9 6-1 9 Albany State 10 7-1 10 Tennessee State 13 4-3 11 Alabama A&M 17 3-4 12 Alabama State 18 3-3 13 Fort Valley State 22 5-3 14 Shaw 23 5-3 15 Miles 24 4-4 16 Lane 25 5-3 17 Savannah State 7 6-2 18 North Carolina A&T 11 3-4 19 Southern 14 3-4 20 Kentucky State 15 4-4 21 Virginia Union 16 4-4 22 Bluefield State 20 4-2 23 Chowan 19 5-3 24 Grambling State NR 3-4 25 Winston Salem State NR 3-4