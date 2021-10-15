Week 7 of the HBCU football seasons looks to either remain unpredictable or provide clarity as conference and division races heat up in October.

Here are the five best HBCU football games to watch.

Bowie State (5-1, 3-0 CIAA) vs. Virginia State (2-3, 2-1 CIAA)

Fresh off a hard-fought defensive-minded win over CIAA North division rival Chowan, Bowie State faces another test against a Virginia State team that has won its last two and is currently tied for second place in the standings. A win by the Bulldogs could move them closer to wrapping up the division championship. If the Trojans call pull off the upset, a logjam could possibly be created for the stretch run.

Chowan (5-1, 2-1 CIAA) vs. Virginia Union (3-3, 2-1 CIAA)

Chowan played its worst offensive game of the season in a 14-3 loss to first-place Bowie State. Its high-powered offense will need to get back in gear facing Virginia Union, which has only allowed 18 touchdowns all season.

For Virginia Union, its offense is just as capable of matching Chowan, as the Panthers average 27.7 points per game and is fourth in the CIAA in total offense.

Lane (4-2, 1-1 SIAC) vs. Miles (1-2, 2-4 SIAC)

The No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the SIAC West square off in a game that has a lot on the line.

Despite Lane coming into the matchup with the better overall record, the Dragons need a win to take over sole possession of first place after a 49-14 loss to Kentucky State a week ago.

As for Miles, they’re coming off back-to-back losses to Albany State and Benedict. The Bears have lost two in a row twice and won two straight once through six games. It figures that Miles is due for a win.

Alabama A&M (3-2, 1-2 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M (3-2, 1-1 SWAC)

The winner of this one will have an inside track, for now, to stay in the SWAC East race.

But both teams are going in opposite directions, however. Florida A&M has won three of its last four, including consecutive victories over South Carolina State and Alabama State, respectively. In those wins, the Rattlers have allowed a total of seven points. Can it hold down the Bulldogs’ offense aiming for redemption?

Alabama A&M was humbled last week by Jackson State, scoring under 30 points for the second consecutive outing, a rarity for a unit that’s been brilliant over the last 12 games. This is a must-win game for the Bulldogs to keep its faint SWAC championship hopes alive.

Alabama State (3-2, 2-1 SWAC) s vs. Jackson State (4-1, 2-0 SWAC)

The top two teams in the SWAC East will face each other for the second time in the last six months since Alabama State knocked off Jackson State in a memorable 35-28 win Montgomery that was remembered more for what happened after the game than what transpired on the field.

The Tigers, who currently hold the best record in the SWAC along with Prairie View, are coming off its best performance in the Deion Sanders era. They will be favored over a Hornets team that has won two of the last three meetings.