The HBCU Legacy Bowl has made its first defensive selection in none other than former CIAA Defensive Player of the Year and Shaw University linebacker Devon Hunt.

Not only is Hunt the first defensive player selected to the HBCU Legacy Bowl, he is also the game’s first Division II selection.

Hunt has had one of the most storied careers of a CIAA defender in recent years being named to an All-CIAA team in each of his first three seasons including winning CIAA Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and CIAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Also read: North Carolina A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin selected to HBCU Legacy Bowl

In 2019, what was supposed to be his senior season, Hunt suffered a season-ending injury after playing just three games. This allowed him to be medically redshirted making him eligible to return to play this season.

So far through four games, Hunt has picked up where he left off as he is tied for second in the CIAA in tackles per game (9.3) while also recording two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

His best performance so far this season came in the Bears’ loss against Davidson in which he had 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, and two pass breakups.

Hunt and the Bears will be in action this Saturday when they travel to Richmond, Virginia to face the Virginia Union Panthers.

Previous HBCU Legacy Bowl Selections

Aqeel Glass QB, Alabama A&M

Felix Harper QB, Alcorn State

Xavier Smith WR, Florida A&M

Jah-Maine Martin RB, North Carolina A&T