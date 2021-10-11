The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Texas Southern’s Andrew Body, Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land, and Jose Romo-Martinez, along with Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

Offensive – Body was 28-of-35 for 338 yards and rushed for 85 yards on 13 attempts. He set up the game-winning touchdown with a 21-yard run on TSU’s final drive as the Tigers beat Southern 35-31 for the first time since 2010 and only second time since 1996.

Defensive – Land made Rattler history in a dominating performance, in which he recorded five sacks (second-most in a single game in FCS this season). His five sacks during the contest has him currently ranked as the nation’s leader in sacks with 2 sacks per game.

Specialist – Romo-Martinez went 3-4 on the day including a 51-yard field goal during Florida A&M’s 30-7 win over South Carolina State. He also dominated in the punt game as he placed the Bulldogs inside their own 20 three times. Romo-Martinez went 3-of-3 in point after touchdowns and he also added five touchbacks on seven kickoffs.

Newcomer – Sanders propelled Jackson State to a 61-15 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday. The freshman passed for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a 29-yard touchdown rush to account for a total of five touchdowns during the contest.

Courtesy: SWAC