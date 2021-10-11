NORFOLK, Va., – Howard University quarterback Quinton Williams was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. Delaware State defensive back Jawain Granger was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Delaware State running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson was named Rookie of the Week and picking up Specialist of the Week honors was Howard’s Faraji Woodson.

Williams (QB, 6-3, 200, So., Belle Glade, Fla.) recorded his second 300-yard game of the season in leading the Bison to a 27-0 win over Morgan State in their MEAC opener. He was 19-for-32 for 337 yards and two touchdowns – including a program-record 97-yard bomb to Antoine Murray in the third quarter.

Granger (DB, 5-9, 180, r-Jr, New Castle, Del.) was all over the field in the Hornets’ win over Virginia University of Lynchburg, racking up four tackles (all solo), an interception, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Wilkerson (RB, 5-9, 205, Fr., Elkridge, Md.) topped the 100-yard rushing mark for the second week in a row, racking up 101 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over Virginia University of Lynchburg. The MEAC’s leading rusher averaged 7.2 yards per carry.

Also read: SWAC announces Week 6 football Players of the Week honors

Woodson (K, 6-1, 175, Sr., Greensboro, N.C.) connected on two field goals (of 35 and 36 yards) and was a perfect 3-for-3 on PATs to account for nine points in the Bison’s shutout win over Morgan State.

Other Top Performers

Ray Williams (Howard) had six tackles in a shutout win over Morgan State.

Davius Richard (North Carolina Central) completed 32 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee Tech, just one completion shy of the program single-game record.

Devin Smith (North Carolina Central) had five catches for 29 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown, against Tennessee Tech.

Courtesy: MEAC