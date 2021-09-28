Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman
There was very little movement at the top of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll,  though several Division II teams once again had strong performances that either propelled them up the poll or into the rankings.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record
1 Alabama A&M 1 3-0
2 Jackson State 2 3-1
3 Prairie View 4 3-1
4 Alcorn State 5 2-2
5 Alabama State 6 2-1
6 North Carolina Central 3 2-2
7 Chowan 8 4-0
8 Langston 9 4-0
9 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 2-2
10 North Carolina A&T 11 1-2
11 Bowie State 12 3-1
12 Florida A&M 10 1-2
13 Savannah State 13 3-1
14 Southern 14 2-2
15 Norfolk State 15 2-2
16 Bluefield State 16 2-1
17 Benedict 19 1-2
18 Lane 22 3-1
19 Hampton 21 2-1
20 South Carolina State 18 0-3
21 Fayetteville State 23 2-1
22 Albany State 24 3-1
23 Grambling State 17 1-3
24 Miles NR 2-2
25 Kentucky State NR 2-2


