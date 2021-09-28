There was very little movement at the top of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll, though several Division II teams once again had strong performances that either propelled them up the poll or into the rankings.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3-0
|2
|Jackson State
|2
|3-1
|3
|Prairie View
|4
|3-1
|4
|Alcorn State
|5
|2-2
|5
|Alabama State
|6
|2-1
|6
|North Carolina Central
|3
|2-2
|7
|Chowan
|8
|4-0
|8
|Langston
|9
|4-0
|9
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|7
|2-2
|10
|North Carolina A&T
|11
|1-2
|11
|Bowie State
|12
|3-1
|12
|Florida A&M
|10
|1-2
|13
|Savannah State
|13
|3-1
|14
|Southern
|14
|2-2
|15
|Norfolk State
|15
|2-2
|16
|Bluefield State
|16
|2-1
|17
|Benedict
|19
|1-2
|18
|Lane
|22
|3-1
|19
|Hampton
|21
|2-1
|20
|South Carolina State
|18
|0-3
|21
|Fayetteville State
|23
|2-1
|22
|Albany State
|24
|3-1
|23
|Grambling State
|17
|1-3
|24
|Miles
|NR
|2-2
|25
|Kentucky State
|NR
|2-2