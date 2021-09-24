Syracuse University and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced Thursday they have signed a first-of-its-kind agreement, creating an alliance designed to connect institutions, student-athletes, staff, and alumni.

The 10-year partnership, which is already underway, creates multiple opportunities for collaboration between Syracuse and the MEAC’s member institutions.

One of the key components of the alliance is athletics scheduling agreement that has a goal of up to 50 competitions between Syracuse and the MEAC institutions over the course of the next 10 years. Contracts have already been signed between Syracuse and Morgan State in football (scheduled for 2029) and between Syracuse and Morgan State in women’s basketball (Nov. 17, 2021). In Spring 2022, Syracuse softball will play Maryland Eastern Shore and Coppin State.

“On behalf of Syracuse Athletics, I would like to thank Commissioner Thomas for his enthusiastic support of this unprecedented agreement,” John Wildhack, Syracuse Director of Athletics, said. “My thanks extend to the MEAC Staff and Syracuse Athletics and University staff who have worked diligently to make this idea a reality. We are excited with the opportunities this alliance will create for MEAC institutions, Syracuse University, thousands of Student-Athletes, coaches and staff from MEAC institutions and Syracuse University.”