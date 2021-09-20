Much of the discussion about Alabama A&M normally centers around senior quarterback Aqeel Glass.

And why wouldn’t it?

The 6-foot-5 signal-caller was the Black College Football Player of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a SWAC championship this past spring and is a sure-fire NFL prospect.

If it’s not Glass, then the collection of wide receivers led by All-American Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim is next in line on the hierarchy.

But the player who makes the Bulldogs offense “complete,” is 5-foot-6, 165-pound running back Gary Quarles.

Quarles delivered a clutch performance on national television as he played a key role in Alabama A&M’s 30-27 SWAC opening victory over Bethune-Cookman last Thursday.

He carried the ball 27 times for 101 yards and also made an impact as a receiver. He caught three passes for 46 yards.

It earned him SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Quarles is a dynamic, said head coach Connell Maynor, that adds another strong element to its already potent offense that averages a SWAC-leading 36 points per game.

“He makes us complete on offense,” said Maynor. “He’s an every-down back. He can do it on first, second, and third down. He’s a tough, tough football player. He might be undersized a little bit, but his heart probably the biggest on the team.”

For the season, Quarles leads the SWAC in rushing, with 115 yards per game.