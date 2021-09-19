ATLANTA – Quarterback Claude Newell, III threw for three touchdowns – two to Jaih Andrews – Kingston Davis ran for two more scores and the Miles defense pitched a second-half shutout en route to a 37-14 win over Morehouse on Saturday afternoon at Lakewood Stadium.

The Golden Bears (1-2) overcame a one-point halftime deficit by shutting down the Maroon Tigers (0-3) while running up 465 yards of total offense using a balanced approach. Miles was able to run through Morehouse in the first half before going airborne over the final 30 minutes to take control of the contest.

The biggest play of the game, though, may have come on special teams. Trailing 14-13 at the half, Miles kicked off deep to Morehouse’s Frank Bailey, who broke a tackle and got free down the sideline. With a convoy of blockers around him, it looked inevitable that he was going to coast into the end zone for an electrifying touchdown.

But MyDarius Trujillo short-circuited those plans. He was able to split the blockers and knock Bailey out of bounds at the Miles 15-yard line. After three plays, Morehouse attempted a field goal, but it missed wide left. From that point, Miles made the Maroon Tigers pay. On the ensuing possession, Newell and Donte Edwards picked up 32 yards on the ground but Miles faced a fourth-and-2. Morehouse was looking for another run play. Instead, it was Andrews running past the Maroon Tigers secondary for a 47-yard touchdown pass that gave Miles the lead for good.

Miles continued to pound the rock on its next drive as Davis and Edwards (22 carries, 139 yards) did the dirty work. But Newell connected with Christopher Brown on a beautiful 32-yard reception along the sideline and Newell (7-of-15, 207 yards, 3 TD) and Andrews hooked up again for a 24-yard touchdown pass that gave the Golden Bears a 27-14 advantage with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.

Davis (17 carries, 69 yards) added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to his 3-yard scoring run to open the game that push Miles to a 34-14 lead with 4:22 remaining in the contest. The defense, which had three sacks, six tackles for loss, and held Morehouse to 222 yards of total offense, closed the show by getting an interception from Jalen McWhite, which was converted into a 38-yard field goal by Jackson Spradlin to finish the scoring.

Cohen Hudson had a 24-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and Newell added 45 yards rushing on eight carries. Mitchell Smiley, who moved to safety for the first time in his career, had a game-high 11 tackles (eight solo), Andrew Gaylor had nine tackles and a sack, and Trey Giles added five tackles (including a tackle for loss) for Miles, which hosts Central State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Courtesy: Miles College Athletics