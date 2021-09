Show host Ty Miller previews the Week 2 games of the 2021 HBCU football season and recaps the games from Week 1. The Week 2 slate of games includes several nonconference matchups with HBCU programs playing up against higher division opponents, including North Carolina A&T’s contest against Duke, Alabama State’s match against Auburn and Bethune-Cookman’s game against UCF. The show also takes a look at the Southern Heritage Classic, featuring Jackson State and Tennessee State.