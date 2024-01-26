Joe Bryant Jr. was named the Hoops Agent Player of the Week for his on-court exploits.
Playing for WKS Slask Wroclaw II in Poland’s 1 Liga, Bryant scored 37 points while adding 6 assists and 5 rebounds against Koszalin as his team edged out a recent 103-102 win.
Joe Bryant is the best scorer of the day in the world with the 37 points he had in the second division in Poland, called 1Liga. Bryant graduated from Norfolk State last year.#News #Basketball #Eurobasket #USA #Poland #1Liga #Wroclaw #Koszalin #NorfolkState #PlayeroftheWeek pic.twitter.com/W6T3Zht2h0
— Eurobasket (@EurobasketNews) January 25, 2024
The former Norfolk State standout currently leads 1 Liga in scoring at 25 points per contest, scoring 30 or more seven times on the season, including a season-high 46 points against Kolobrzeg on Dec. 6.
Bryant has been named 1 Liga Player of the Week four times in the season. The two-time MEAC Player of the Year has helped lead Slask to a 16-5 record, tied atop the 1 Liga 2nd Division standings with Walbrzych.
Teams that win the second division are presented with the option of being promoted to the first-tier Polish Basketball League. Slask is the most decorated Polish basketball club, having won 18 Polish League championships as well as 14 Polish Cup titles.
