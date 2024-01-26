You might also like

Joe Bryant Jr. was named the Hoops Agent Player of the Week for his on-court exploits.

Playing for WKS Slask Wroclaw II in Poland’s 1 Liga, Bryant scored 37 points while adding 6 assists and 5 rebounds against Koszalin as his team edged out a recent 103-102 win.

The former Norfolk State standout currently leads 1 Liga in scoring at 25 points per contest, scoring 30 or more seven times on the season, including a season-high 46 points against Kolobrzeg on Dec. 6.

Bryant has been named 1 Liga Player of the Week four times in the season. The two-time MEAC Player of the Year has helped lead Slask to a 16-5 record, tied atop the 1 Liga 2nd Division standings with Walbrzych.

Teams that win the second division are presented with the option of being promoted to the first-tier Polish Basketball League. Slask is the most decorated Polish basketball club, having won 18 Polish League championships as well as 14 Polish Cup titles.