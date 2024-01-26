The 2024 football season is a make-or-break year for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, with changes potentially coming pending the result.

Many believe that A&M head coach Connell Maynor, who is entering his seventh season as head coach of the Bulldogs, is on the hot seat entering the third year of his four-year contract extension.

For the first time in his 13-year head coaching career, his team has finished consecutive seasons with a losing record after posting a 5-6 record in the 2023 campaign.

Here is how we see the 2024 football season playing out for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

8/31 at Auburn- L

Last meeting: Auburn 55-0, 2016

For the first time since 2016, the Bulldogs will be traveling down the road to face the Auburn Tigers. This will be Auburn’s first time playing against an HBCU since they played Alabama State in 2021. In their most recent encounters against Alabama A&M and Alabama State, respectively, Auburn has outscored them by a combined 117-0.

Record: 0-1

9/7 vs Kentucky State- W

Last meeting: Alabama A&M 21-13, 2017

In week two, Alabama A&M will play its home opener against SIAC opponent Kentucky State. Kentucky State is entering its second season under head coach Felton Huggins. Last season, they finished with a 3-7 overall record. This will be their first game against an FCS opponent since they played Dayton in 2022.

Record: 1-1

9/14 vs Fayetteville State- W

Last Meeting: First

Staying in the Division II ranks, the Bulldogs will host a team from the CIAA, this time in the Fayetteville State Broncos. Fayetteville State is coming off winning its sixth straight CIAA South division title. Not only is this the first time these two teams have faced each other, but it is also the first time Fayetteville State has played a team in the SWAC and the first time Alabama A&M has played a team in the CIAA.

Record: 2-1

9/21 at Austin Peay- L

Last Meeting: Austin Peay 28-3, 2022

In their first game against an FCS opponent, the Bulldogs will go on the road to face the reigning United Athletic Conference champion, Austin Peay. Outside of former Ohio Valley Conference competitor Tennesse State, Austin Peay has done well against HBCUs. They have won three straight games against non-Tennessee State HBCUs, including a win against Alabama A&M in 2022.

Record: 2-2

9/28 at Florida A&M- L

Last Meeting: Florida A&M 42-28, 2023

Week five sees Alabama A&M open its conference schedule when they travel to Tallahassee to face the reigning Celebration Bowl champion Florida A&M Rattlers. The uncertainty surrounding, and dare we say vulnerability, of Florida A&M could lead to an Alabama A&M upset victory. Although AAMU has lost its three meetings against FAMU since it transitioned to the SWAC, they have been competitive in each contest. They have only lost by an average of 10 points and have put up 28 points per game.

Record: 2-3, 0-1

10/5 vs Jackson State- L

Last Meeting: Jackson State 45-30, 2023

In the third year since their series moved to Mobile, Alabama, Alabama A&M looks to gain its first win over Jackson State since the 2021 spring season. Last year was a confidence-building year for Jackson State, which finished with a 7-4 record in its first season under head coach T.C. Taylor. With another strong offseason under their belt, it will be an uphill battle for A&M to snap their losing streak against the Tigers.

Record: 2-4, 0-2

10/12 vs Bethune-Cookman *Homecoming*- L

Last Meeting: Bethune-Cookman 31-14, 2023

Speaking of teams with a strong offseason, Alabama A&M is in for a dogfight in their homecoming contest against Bethune-Cookman. Entering their second season under head coach Raymond Woodie, the Wildcats could be a sleeper team in the SWAC with some strong recruiting moves this offseason. They have fielded five commitments from Power Five transfers, including California transfer Raymond Woodie III. Having already beaten the Bulldogs last season, it is a strong possibility the Wildcats do it again this season.

Record: 2-5, 0-3

10/26 vs Alabama State- L

Last Meeting: Alabama State 31-16, 2023

Arguably, the most heated rivalry in HBCU football is renewed on October 26 when the Bulldogs face the Alabama State Hornets in the Magic City Classic. For the first time since 2013, A&M has lost two straight games against Bama State and is in danger of making it three consecutive losses. The Hornets are coming off their best season in nearly a decade, finishing with a 7-4 record. They are expected to be in the thick of the SWAC East division race, and this will be an important game to put them over the top.

Record: 2-6, 0-4

11/2 vs. Southern- L

Last Meeting: Southern 20-10, 2023

Alabama A&M will look to snap its longest losing streak against a SWAC opponent when they host the Southern Jaguars. The Bulldogs have lost eight straight games against the Jags, with their last win coming in 2012. Don’t be surprised to see A&M snap the streak this year, as Southern is in a rebuilding stage and entering its first season with head coach Terrance Graves.

Record: 2-7, 0-5

11/9 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff- W

Last Meeting: Alabama A&M 31-24, 2023

In a rematch of the 2021 spring SWAC championship game, Alabama A&M goes on the road to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff. UAPB is another team rebuilding, coming off a season in which they finished 2-9 under first-year head coach Alonzo Hampton. Despite the record, the Golden Lions will be far from an easy win for Bama A&M, as they have a reputation for playing hard and competing every minute on the field.

Record: 3-7, 1-5

11/16 vs Grambling State *Senior Day*- W

Last Meeting: Alabama A&M 45-24, 2023

In their home finale, Alabama A&M welcomes in the Grambling State Tigers. In contrast to their series with Alabama State, A&M has won two straight against Grambling State for the first time since 2013. Since joining the SWAC in 1999, the Bulldogs have never beaten the Tigers thrice.

Record: 4-7, 2-5

11/23 at Mississippi Valley State- W

Last Meeting: Alabama A&M 30-21, 2023

Wrapping up the 2024 campaign for the Bulldogs is a road trip to Itta Bena, Mississippi, to face Mississippi Valley State. After having their five-game win streak against the Delta Devils snapped in 2022, A&M got themselves back in the win column last season. While the stakes may not be as high for this contest, the action on the field will not indicate that.

Predicted record: 5-7, 3-5 (SWAC)