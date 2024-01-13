You might also like

You might also like

For the first time this season, the Texas Southern women’s basketball team has won consecutive games following an 85-80 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

This was the second straight win for Texas Southern, the first time they have won consecutive games since February 2022.

They improved to 3-11 overall on the season, including a 2-1 record against the SWAC.

Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff dropped its first conference game of the year and snapped a three-game win streak. This brings their overall record to 7-9 and 2-1 in SWAC play.

Daeja Holmes led all scorers with 23 points, shooting an efficient 10-of-15 from the field and connecting on three three-pointers. She also had six rebounds and five assists.

Daeja Holmes game high 23 pts to lead (2-1) Texas Southern 85-80 over (2-1) Arkansas Pine Bluff pic.twitter.com/dCQVGok8w4 — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) January 13, 2024

Taniya Lawson contributed 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Jaida Belton put up 14 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and two steals.

Maya Peat led UAPB with 21 points and eight rebounds, followed by Coriah Beck, who scored 17 points connecting on four three-pointers.

It was a rough game for star guard Zaay Green, who scored two season-low points, shooting 1-for-10 from the field. This is the first time she has finished a game with single-digit points this season.

After trailing for most of the game, Texas Southern turned it in their favor in the final quarter, outscoring UAPB 22-15. This included a 16-6 run in the last six minutes.

The Golden Lions went cold from the field in the fourth quarter, shooting 4-for-20, which included missing their last seven field goal attempts.