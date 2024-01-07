Here are the results from Saturday’s men’s basketball games slate in the CIAA.

Livingstone 72, Elizabeth City State 67

Top Performer: ECSU G Reggie Raynor 13 points, 15 rebounds

Livingstone maintained its perfect home record with a 72-67 win over Elizabeth City State. With 7:57 left in the second half, ECSU hit a three to take a 59-58 lead. Over the next three minutes, Livingstone went on an 8-2 run to take a 66-61 lead. This run kept them in the lead for the remainder of the game on their way to victory.

Shaw 73, Virginia Union 66

Top Performer: Shaw F Shayne Saigo 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists

Shaw notched its third win after claiming a 73-66 victory over Virginia Union. The Panthers remain the only team yet to win a conference contest in the CIAA and have lost six in a row overall. It was a tale of two halves for Virginia Union, who shot 52% from the field in the first half and 32% in the second half. Meanwhile, Shaw shot a consistent 53% for the game with foul trouble, which was the only thing keeping this game close.

Winston-Salem State 76, Virginia State 62

Top Performer: WSSU G Isaac Parson 25 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals

Winston-Salem State maintained its undefeated conference record with a 76-62 win over Virginia State. The reigning CIAA champion Rams exploded in the second half, outscoring the Trojans 49-31, including a 24-10 advantage in the paint.

MBB: Final- Rams 76, VSU 62

The men will be back in action on Saturday, January 13 at Johnson C. Smith at 4 pm pic.twitter.com/81RpuUbtm9 — WSSU Athletics (@WSSU_Athletics) January 6, 2024

Fayetteville State 53, Lincoln (PA) 52

Top Performer: FSU G Terrell Fletcher, 16 points

Fayetteville State completed a doubleheader sweep over Lincoln (PA) with a 53-52 win. Trailing by as many as 15 points in the game and by ten at halftime, the Lions went on a 21-9 run to take a 40-39 lead midway through the second half. Both teams battled for the remainder of the half, trading clutch buckets down the stretch. In the end, Tairell Fletcher hit the dagger shot with three seconds left to secure the win for the Broncos.

St. Augustine’s 71, Bowie State 69

Top Performer: SAU F Nemo Johnson 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three steals

St. Augustine’s held off a Bowie State second-half rally with a 71-69 win. The Bulldogs made a rally in the second half after trailing by nine thanks to some hot shooting from three-point range (six in the second half). With 23 seconds left, the Falcons took a one-point lead off a go-ahead jumper by Jalen Williams. Bowie had a chance to take the lead back, but Nemo Johnson blocked a layup attempt, effectively ending the game with three seconds left.

Johnson C. Smith 87, Bluefield State 75

Top Performer: JCSU F Avery Huggins 25 points, six rebounds, three assists

Johnson C. Smith improved to 6-1 at home with an 87-75 win over Bluefield State. The Golden Bulls dominated in the paint, outscoring the Big Blue 64-38, including 40-22 in the second half.