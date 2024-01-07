New South Carolina State coach Chennis Berry has named several assistants for his staff.

“I’m super excited about the men that we have joining our coaching staff,” Berry said in a statement on the school’s website. “This is an experienced staff with proven track records,” said Berry. “They have won at every level of football and coached NFL players, all-conference players as well as All-Americans while winning championships throughout their entire coaching careers.”

Berry had been quietly assembling his staff since his hire in December.

“This staff can recruit talent, retain them, develop players, and then ultimately ensure that they graduate! We chase A’s, B’s, championships, and degrees,” said Berry. “They are also great teachers, great human beings, men that have shared values, men of character as well as men of faith that ultimately will create meaningful relationships with our players.”

Johnathan Williams will serve as Berry’s Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, while Jordan Odaffer will serve as the Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach.

Williams and Odaffer were previously on Berry’s staff at Benedict College. They both led an explosive high-powered offense and a swarming defense that led the nation in several categories in Division II offensively and defensively.

The offense averaged nearly 40 points per game, and the defense only allowed 10 points per game (No. 1 in the nation). The offense exploded for over 5,000 yards of Total Offense in 2023, scored in 92.8% of Red Zone trips (No. 2 in the nation), and converted 50.9% of third downs (9th in the nation). The defense allowed only 3.9 yards per play (No. 1 in the nation), sacked the quarterback 49 times (No. 2 in the nation) and created 30 turnovers (No. 3 in the nation).

Other newcomers to the Bulldog Coaching staff include Kevin King (Special Teams Coordinator/Safeties Coach), Gary Howard (defensive line), Connor Loper (Tight Ends), and Michael Styles Jr. (Cornerbacks).

Berry will retain veteran coach David Blanchard who has nearly 30 years on the SCSU coaching staff, who will coach defensive tackles and also serve as Director of Alumni Relations/Director of Player Development.

Also retained was Nashan Goddard as offensive line coach. The former Gamecock standout and veteran coach will have several All-MEAC performers for the Bulldogs on the front line.

Chris Parrott will remain on the staff in an off-the-field role as Director of Recruiting/Academic Coordinator.

The Bulldog leader will complete his coaching staff with the hiring of a running backs coach, wide receivers coach, director of football operations/chief of staff, and video coordinator/director of creative content.

“They are just as excited to dig deep with Bulldog tenacity,” said Berry. “I couldn’t be more excited to continue working with this excellent staff of coaches and welcome their families to Orangeburg. It’s a great day to be a Bulldog. Let’s get it.”

Courtesy: South Carolina State Athletics