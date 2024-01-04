You might also like

You might also like

The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Miles College are sporting new gear courtesy of an NBA superstar.

In a recent show of support, Ja Morant extended his generosity beyond the professional courts, outfitting the Golden Bears in his signature Nike Ja 1 sneakers.

This collaboration was made possible through the efforts of Miles men’s basketball coach Fred Watson and his longstanding friendship with Tee Morant, Ja’s father.

“I’ve known Tee for quite some time. That’s my guy,” said Watson.

Watson’s quick call to Tee Morant led to an arrangement with Ja’s shoe representative, setting a precedent for the incredible gesture.

“A lot of times, the media doesn’t show this side. This is a great young man doing uplifting work in the community,” said Watson. “Morant’s altruism is a timeless example of the positive impact sports figures can have on young athletes.”

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard personally reached out to the receiving student-athletes, offering words of encouragement, support, and a few laughs.

Closing his conversation with the Golden Bears, Morant stated, “Win one in my shoes.”

In debuting their new gear on Dec. 30, the Golden Bears men’s basketball team beat Rust College.

Courtesy: SIAC