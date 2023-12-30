You might also like

You might also like

In their final game of the 2023 calendar year, the Howard Bison got themselves back in the win column by going on the road to secure a 71-66 win over La Salle.

Howard’s win snaps a three-game losing streak, improving its record to 5-9. In addition, the Bison handed La Salle its first home loss of the season (previously 7-0).

Marcus Dockery led all scorers with 21 points on 7/11 shooting from the field, connecting on five three-pointers.

Bryce Harris finished with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Seth Towns had a double-double of his own with 18 and 12 rebounds.

Howard started the game by connecting on seven three-pointers in the first half. However, after building a 27-21 lead, the Bison surrendered a 15-4 run, finding themselves down 36-31 with 1:05 left in the half.

🏀 | It's a good day to be a Bison! @HUMensBB wins the final game of the year with a 71-66 victory over La Salle! Upperclassmen Bryce Harris and Seth Towns led the Bison with 18 points a piece. Next up Howard hosts Yale on January 3rd at 4PM.#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/F7Vre04On2 — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) December 30, 2023

The Bison responded, scoring five unanswered, including a three-pointer by Dockery as time expired to tie the game at halftime.

In the second half, the Bison took complete control of the game, taking the lead on a 9-0 run, and would not relinquish it.

They dominated on the boards in the second half, out-rebounding La Salle 26-14, including a 9-4 advantage on the offensive glass.

While La Salle would eventually tie the game 59-59 with 7:01 remaining, Howard responded with another 9-0 run over the next four minutes to put the game out of reach.

Howard will play its first game in 2024 on January 3, returning home to face Yale.