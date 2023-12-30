In their final game of the 2023 calendar year, the Howard Bison got themselves back in the win column by going on the road to secure a 71-66 win over La Salle.
Howard’s win snaps a three-game losing streak, improving its record to 5-9. In addition, the Bison handed La Salle its first home loss of the season (previously 7-0).
Marcus Dockery led all scorers with 21 points on 7/11 shooting from the field, connecting on five three-pointers.
Bryce Harris finished with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Seth Towns had a double-double of his own with 18 and 12 rebounds.
Howard started the game by connecting on seven three-pointers in the first half. However, after building a 27-21 lead, the Bison surrendered a 15-4 run, finding themselves down 36-31 with 1:05 left in the half.
The Bison responded, scoring five unanswered, including a three-pointer by Dockery as time expired to tie the game at halftime.
In the second half, the Bison took complete control of the game, taking the lead on a 9-0 run, and would not relinquish it.
They dominated on the boards in the second half, out-rebounding La Salle 26-14, including a 9-4 advantage on the offensive glass.
While La Salle would eventually tie the game 59-59 with 7:01 remaining, Howard responded with another 9-0 run over the next four minutes to put the game out of reach.
Howard will play its first game in 2024 on January 3, returning home to face Yale.
