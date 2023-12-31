You might also like

For the top positions on his coaching staff, new Grambling coach Mickey Joseph has filled them with names that will be particularly familiar.

Joseph recently let the proverbial Jaguar out of the bag when he indicated during an appearance on sports talk radio station 93.7 The Ticket in Lincoln, Nebraska, that Jason Rollins would be his defensive coordinator.

Rollins served as Southern’s interim coach in 2021 following Dawson Odum’s departure to Norfolk State. In 2023, Rollins was an assistant on Terry Bowden’s staff at Louisiana-Monroe, which also included former Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, former Jaguars coach Eric Dooley will be the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. For Dooley, it will be a return to old stomping grounds, as he previously served in the role on then-coach Broderick Fobbs’ staff from 2014-17.

Dooley was Southern’s head coach for the past two seasons, compiling a 12-10 overall record and a 9-6 mark in the SWAC. He was fired on Nov. 14 after a 5-5 start.

Joseph said that he preferred coaches with SWAC experience for his coordinators.



“When it came to coordinators, I wanted guys who coached in the conference,” Joseph said. “Because they know the conference.”