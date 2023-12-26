You might also like

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are adding another member of the Woodie family to its football program.

Raymond Woodie III, who previously played at Power Five schools, has committed to play with Bethune-Cookman for his final year of eligibility.

He joins his father, Raymond Woodie Jr., who is entering his second season as head coach of his alma mater.

Woodie III entered the collegiate ranks as a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked safety in the 2019 recruiting class.

He began his college career at Florida State University, where he played two seasons. He recorded 34 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 19 games with the Seminoles.

The four-star safety then transferred to the University of California at Berkley, where he played three seasons.

Woodie III is now the third former four-star recruit to commit to Bethune-Cookman. He joins Arizona State transfer Shawn Russ Jr. and Central Florida transfer Dallaz Corbitt.

Bethune-Cookman is coming off a season in which they finished with a 3-8 overall record, marking its third straight year with a losing record.