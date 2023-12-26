It’s that time of year when college football coaches hit the recruiting trail with a vengeance, looking for new talent to help their programs succeed in the coming years.

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor is one of the many who will be out looking for a new brand of Tiger to guide JSU back to the SWAC title game, but he is also doing a different kind of scouting as well.

Taylor recently appeared on the Whitetail Thrive YouTube channel, a platform dedicated to outdoors and woodsy pursuits such as deer hunting. The coach and his brother Ryan took viewers behind the scenes of how they prepare for deer hunting season in Mississippi.

The 16-minute video shows Ryan Taylor putting together a tree seat stand for T.C. to test out, as well as T.C. explaining how he reinforced his deer feeder to keep squirrels and other smaller animals from sabotaging the bait.

“These raccoons are getting pretty clever; they’re climbing up the poles, and some say Vaseline works, but they’ll figure it out, so you have to reinforce your feeders,” Taylor says in the video.

T.C. Taylor has proven to be a winner as a football player, and as a coach, so it’s no surprise he puts as much effort into enjoying his spare time as he does producing a winning football team.