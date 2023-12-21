The Delaware State women’s basketball team fought back from a late second-half deficit to defeat the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 69-66 at home Thursday.

It was the second time ever that DSU had beaten Delaware.

The Hornets (4-8) had three players score in double figures, led by Tyshonne Tollie, who had 22 points. Savannah Brooks tacked on 17 points, four assists, and two steals, and Denijsha Wilson helped out with 16 points and four assists.

Delaware State started out the scoring by going on a 5-0 run, culminating in a three from Wilson, to take an early lead with 8:07 left in the first quarter. The Hornets then lost some of that lead but still entered the quarter break with a 17-15 advantage. Delaware State capitalized on six Delaware turnovers in the period, turning them into five points on the other end of the floor.

Delaware rallied to take a 23-22 lead before Delaware State went on a 7-0 run starting at the 7:53 mark in the second period to take a 29-23 lead. The Fightin’ Blue Hens cut into that lead, but the Hornets still enjoyed a 37-35 advantage heading into halftime. Delaware State forced five Delaware turnovers in the period and turned them into seven points.

Delaware then took a 49-44 lead following intermission before Delaware State went on a 5-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Tollie, to tie things up at 49 with 2:11 to go in the third. The Hornets could not advance their rally further as the Fightin’ Blue Hens took a 57-52 lead into the fourth quarter. Delaware State played well near the basket, scoring eight of its 15 points in the paint.

Delaware State kept the Fightin’ Blue Hens from increasing their lead before going on a 6-0 run to seize a 65-64 lead with 1:32 to go in the contest. The Hornets kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 69-66 win. Delaware State took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 10 of its 17 points in the paint.

The Hornets shot well from three-point range, knocking down five of 12 long-range attempts. The Hornets held the Fightin’ Blue Hens to only 38.5 percent shooting from the field. Tyshonne Tollie, Savannah Brooks, and Denijsha Wilson combined to account for 80 percent of the Hornets’ points.

The Hornets forced 24 Delaware turnovers while committing only 14 on the other end.

Courtesy: Delaware State Athletics