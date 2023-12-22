You might also like

Florida A&M made a notable addition to its roster with the signing of Florida State defensive back Demorie Tate.

🚨 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗 🚨 Rattlers signed defensive back Demorie Tate from Florida State. Tate was a five star cornerback coming out of high school and ranked as the nation's fifth best cornerback. 🔗 https://t.co/dAcB7src0e#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/uKOMrEYyPo — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) December 21, 2023

Tate was a five-star prospect coming out of Freedom High School in Orlando and was rated the No. 5 cornerback in the nation. Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Miami, and Tennessee were among the schools that were vying for Tate’s services.

Tate committed to the Seminoles as the top signee in head coach Mike Novell’s first recruiting class.

The highly touted defensive back redshirted his freshman year. Despite his immense talent, he dealt with injuries, eligibility issues, and sparse action on the field.

Tate decided to enter the transfer in last December. Unfortunately, Tate did not immediately find a new home and did not play in 2023.

Tate is expected to have multiple years of eligibility remaining.