The offseason is officially underway in HBCU football with National Signing Day, allowing schools an opportunity to load up their rosters ahead of the 2024 season.

Here are some of the notable moves made around the HBCU landscape.

Celebration Bowl champion Florida A&M signed three-star athlete Jaylen Neal, who previously received offers from eight Power Five programs.

🚨 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗 🚨 Rattlers signed athlete Jaylen Neal from Buford HS. Neal played on both sides of the ball and played on a dominant Buford High School team that finished 11-2. 🔗 https://t.co/dAcB7src0e#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/8NYwDJF0yY — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) December 20, 2023

The reigning MEAC champion Howard Bison re-tooled their defense, fielding five signings, including three linebackers.

Jackson State made its presence felt, luring in a 12-recruit signing class starring quarterback Ethan Terrell, who notably received offers from FBS programs Air Force and Jacksonville State.

Norfolk State had a big day announcing nine signings, including former Tennessee State wide receiver Jahee Blake and former Lane All-SIAC wide receiver Jacquez Jones.

Delaware State arguably courted the biggest signing of the day, adding former five-star Georgia/Temple transfer quarterback Dwan Mathis.

https://twitter.com/DwanM3/status/1737580962496622617?

Former Southern quarterback Harold Blood Jr. leads a 12-player signing class for Mississippi Valley State, featuring former Edward Waters All-SIAC First Team wide receiver Nathan Rembert.

Entering their second season in the CAA, the North Carolina A&T Aggies added nine new faces, headlined by former ACC defensive end Josh Hardy.

Fellow CAA member Hampton also had a pretty good day signing Power Five transfers Amaad Foster and Zach Perkins.

SWAC championship runner-up Prairie View A&M yielded a six-player signing class, including two former JUCO recruits.

It was a big day for Tennessee State, which announced 15 new signings, including former Memphis quarterback transfer Tevin Carter.